  1. Home
  2. Business

Australia encourages public and private sectors to contact Taiwan for PPE purchases

Australia and Taiwan have begun cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

  151
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/27 21:04

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australian officials are encouraging their local governments and business sectors to contact Taiwanese companies in order to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE).

Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt said in an email to CNA via Radha Khiani, director of the National Incident Response Division, that in order to combat the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Australia and Taiwan have begun to work together.

Hunt also mentioned Australia being able to obtain PPE that meets Australian standards from Taiwan as being an "important issue."

The two countries reached an agreement in April where Australia provided Taiwan with a million liters of alcohol to produce hand sanitizer in exchange for three tonnes of raw materials for making masks, according to CNA.

This comes amid reports that in April a batch of Chinese-made masks on a 90-tonne cargo flight was purchased by an Australian company in order to be sold to the Australian government, however the masks were rejected by officials, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Sydney Morning Herald also reported on Tuesday that suspected counterfeit N95 masks have been sold to Australian hospitals. Hunt has ordered a probe into the claims.
N95
COVID-19
Radha Khiani
Greg Hunt
PPE
Sydney Morning Herald
The Age

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus patients may be less infectious after 11 days: Singaporean study
Coronavirus patients may be less infectious after 11 days: Singaporean study
2020/05/27 21:15
Duterte says Philippines will not open schools before vaccine ready
Duterte says Philippines will not open schools before vaccine ready
2020/05/27 17:55
Taiwan to announce domestic travel subsidy measures next week
Taiwan to announce domestic travel subsidy measures next week
2020/05/27 16:05
Photo of the Day: Stamps mark Taiwan's coronavirus fight
Photo of the Day: Stamps mark Taiwan's coronavirus fight
2020/05/27 15:43
Taiwan sees 45 days without local coronavirus case
Taiwan sees 45 days without local coronavirus case
2020/05/27 14:16