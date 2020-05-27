This image made from Monday, May 25, 2020, video provided by Christian Cooper shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper at Central Par... This image made from Monday, May 25, 2020, video provided by Christian Cooper shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper at Central Park in New York. A video of a verbal dispute between Amy Cooper, walking her dog off a leash and Christian Cooper, a black man bird watching in Central Park, is sparking accusations of racism. (Christian Cooper via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘THIS IS THE RIGHT CALL’ Four officers were fired a day after George Floyd’s death, a stunning and swift move by the Minneapolis chief with the mayor’s full backing.

2. PROTESTERS MASS IN HONG KONG Thousands of demonstrators are shouting pro-democracy slogans and insults at police before lawmakers debate a bill criminalizing abuse of the Chinese national anthem.

3. LETTER DOESN’T EXPLAIN WHY TRUMP FIRED WATCHDOGS Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley made clear he was dissatisfied with the White House’s explanation for the recent upheaval of the inspector general community.

4. CALIFORNIA SUES ‘CRIMINAL MINDS’ MAKERS The lawsuit against CBS, Disney and producers of the long-running series alleges that the show’s cinematographer engaged in rampant sexual misconduct against crew members for years.

5. WOMAN AT CENTER OF VIRAL VIDEO FIRED The video of a verbal dispute between a white woman walking her dog off a leash and a black man bird watching in Central Park sparked accusations of racism.