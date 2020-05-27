TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A study jointly conducted by Singapore's National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and Academy of Medicine claims to indicate that the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 is less infectious in patients who have already been ill for 11 days.

NCID Executive Director Leo Yee-sin (梁玉心) was quoted by news outlets as saying that she was confident about the results of the study and made the assertion that the only exceptions are patients who have weakened immune systems.

In response to the study, the Singapore Ministry of Health said it will carefully evaluate the evidence and assess the possibility of incorporating the results into the city state's clinical management of COVID-19 patients, according to a report by the Straits Times.