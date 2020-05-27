A coast guard officer wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, walks on the dock as a ferry, right, leaves and another one ap... A coast guard officer wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, walks on the dock as a ferry, right, leaves and another one approaches the Aegean Sea island of Milos, Greece, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Greece restarted regular ferry services to its islands Monday, and cafes and restaurants were also back open for business as the country accelerated efforts to salvage its tourism season. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, a doctor of the National Health Organization (EODY) carries the tests for coronavirus taken on local residents on ... In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, a doctor of the National Health Organization (EODY) carries the tests for coronavirus taken on local residents on the Aegean Sea island of Sikinos, Greece. Using dinghies, a GPS, and a portable refrigerator, state doctors have launched a COVID-19 testing drive on islands in the Aegean Sea ahead of the holiday season, authorities in charge of the program said. The first round of testing was completed after trips to the islands of Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros, and Sikinos. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, medical staff conduct tests for coronavirus on the local residents, on the Aegean Sea island of Folegandros, Greec... In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, medical staff conduct tests for coronavirus on the local residents, on the Aegean Sea island of Folegandros, Greece. Using dinghies, a GPS, and a portable refrigerator, state doctors have launched a COVID-19 testing drive on islands in the Aegean Sea ahead of the holiday season. The first round of testing was completed after trips to the islands of Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros, and Sikinos. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, member of the non-for-profit Organization Symplefsi Dimitris Dardamanis and other medical staff, in a speedboat ap... In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, member of the non-for-profit Organization Symplefsi Dimitris Dardamanis and other medical staff, in a speedboat approach the port on the Aegean Sea island of Folegandros, Greece. Using dinghies, a GPS, and a portable refrigerator, state doctors have launched a COVID-19 testing drive on islands in the Aegean Sea ahead of the holiday season. The first round of testing was completed after trips to the islands of Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros, and Sikinos. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, the 93-year old local resident Dimitris Karistinaios is helped by Dimitris Dardamanis, member of the non-for-profi... In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, the 93-year old local resident Dimitris Karistinaios is helped by Dimitris Dardamanis, member of the non-for-profit Organization Symplefsi, after being tested for coronavirus on the Aegean Sea island of Folegandros, Greece. Using dinghies, a GPS, and a portable refrigerator, state doctors have launched a COVID-19 testing drive on islands in the Aegean Sea ahead of the holiday season. The first round of testing was completed after trips to the islands of Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros, and Sikinos. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

SIKINOS, Greece (AP) — Using dinghies, GPS and a portable refrigerator, doctors deployed by Greece's national public health agency have launched a coronavirus testing drive on the country's Aegean Sea islands ahead of the summer vacation season.

Ferry service for visitors to the islands resumed Monday, and Greece plans to start welcoming international travelers again on June 15. The government hopes the comparatively low number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Greece — just under 2,900 cases with 173 deaths — will attract foreign tourists and and ease the effects of an expected recession.

While many island residents depend on tourism for their livelihoods, they have also taken comfort in their isolation during the pandemic and worry about opening up to outsiders.

“So far things have gone well. ... Now with the people who will come, what will happen?” asked Katerina Vikeli, a resident of the island of Milos.

According to Greek Health Ministry, the entire Cyclades island chain, which includes Milos as well as the popular holiday destinations of Paros, Naxos, Mykonos and Santorini, accounts for only four of the country's total reported cases.

Only three of Greece's virus deaths took place on inhabited islands, of which there are more than 200.

To prevent a surge in infections, ferries are running with reduced capacity. Hospitals on the Greek islands are receiving resources to create intensive care units.

Many smaller islands with only basic medical facilities are being helped by local aid groups like Symplefsi, which supplied volunteers and inflatable dinghies to help doctors from a state-run health agency perform virus tests on remote islands such as Sikinos. The islands is 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Santorini and has a population of 260.

“Our goal is to make the residents feel safer (with) faster intervention when needed for residents or tourists,” National Public Health Organization President Panagiotis Arkoumaneas said while joining the island test initiative.

“That’s why we are strengthening our islands, we are strengthening our ability. We have to perform COVID testing," he said. ___ Derek Gatopoulos and Theodora Tongas contributed from Athens. ___ Follow Stavrakis at https://www.twitter.com/TStavrak ___

