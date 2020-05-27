TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Famed Hong Kong actor and pro-democracy activist Anthony Wong (黃秋生) on Tuesday (May 26) completed his 14-day quarantine and praised Taiwan's handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Wong officially came to Taiwan in mid-May to act in the Public Television Service (PTS) drama "Heaven on the Fourth Floor" (四樓的天堂). After completing his two-week quarantine, Wong started work on the set of the new TV series and praised Taiwan's epidemic prevention policies as being "excellent," reported Newtalk.

When he first arrived in Taiwan on May 12, Wong posted a photo of a colorful calligraphy work on Facebook and wrote that he had arrived in Taiwan and will begin 14 days of quarantine. In the comments below, a Taiwanese fan encouraged him to immigrate to Taiwan, to which he cryptically responded: "I'm in the midst of preparing."

During his quarantine period, Wong shared various aspects of his daily routine with his fans on Facebook. He took advantage of the downtime to read scripts, cook, make tea, play guitar, and exercise.

Wong said he was most impressed by the hotel management and food service in Taiwan: "The hotel management is good, more congenial, even sending a tea set and guitar. And Taiwan's food delivery is also super fast and super good, so you can stay at home completely without any worries." He added that the Taiwanese dish he was most looking forward to trying was minced pork rice (滷肉飯).

In the TV series, Wong plays a mysterious massage master who cannot only heal physical pain, but also the hidden spiritual trauma behind it. Wong said that he had previously learned simple massage while training in the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and looked forward to learning from a massage consultant arranged by the production.

After he completed his quarantine, Wong did not make any official public statements about the possibility of him permanently immigrating to Taiwan. He did say, however, that he is looking forward to more opportunities to act in Taiwan in the future.