TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's national postal service Chunghwa Post announced on Monday (May 25) that it will be releasing two new stamps to promote the government's highly successful epidemic prevention policies amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Monday, Chunghwa Post revealed images of two new stamps meant to continue to raise public awareness about Taiwan's epidemic prevention measures and to commemorate the hard work by Taiwan's scientists and healthcare workers to keep the virus at bay. The stamps are arranged on a horizontal se-tenant block, with an se-tenant gutter in between each stamp featuring the Chinese text "United in epidemic prevention, defeat the virus," and the slogan "Taiwan Can Help" in English.

The background of the NT$13 (US$0.43) stamp features a globe to signify the worldwide reach of the pandemic. The foreground portrays medical staff, environmental protection workers, and members of the public taking steps to prevent the spread of the disease and "extend a helping hand to the whole world."

The NT$15 stamp depicts a person wearing a mask on public transportation, scientists studying the virus and working on a vaccine, people undergoing home quarantine, the distribution of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, and people washing hands. Chunghwa described the scene as the "resolute way in which all the people have come together to prevent the virus from spreading."

Taiwan has been lauded by many nations for managing to keep the number of coronavirus infections down to 441, despite being so close to communist China, where the pandemic began. Up until now, only seven patients in Taiwan have succumbed to the disease, while 419 have been released from hospital isolation.

According to Chunghwa Post, the stamps will be available to the public on July 21. The stamps can be purchased at post office branches, the Postal Museum, and online at stamp.post.gov.tw.



(Chunghwa Post image)



(Chunghwa Post image)