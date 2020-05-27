Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, jumps rope in the hallway of his apartment bui... Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, jumps rope in the hallway of his apartment building in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or in a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, stretches after training at home in Caracas, V... Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, stretches after training at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or in a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, stretches at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Thurs... Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, stretches at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or in a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, teaches combat movements to Irish students onl... Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, teaches combat movements to Irish students online from his home in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or in a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, trains alone in his apartment in Caracas, Vene... Venezuelan karateka athlete Andres Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Peru last year, trains alone in his apartment in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madera trains six times a week at home or a dojo, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, prepares to train alone in his dojo, where he also taught before the lockdown, in... Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, prepares to train alone in his dojo, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 24, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Diaz arrives to his studio six times a week to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which he has already qualified for. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, ties his black belt before training in his dojo, where he also taught before the ... Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, ties his black belt before training in his dojo, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 24, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Diaz arrives to his studio six times a week to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which he has already qualified for. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, checks his cell phone in his dojo, where he also taught before the lockdown, in C... Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, checks his cell phone in his dojo, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 24, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Diaz arrives to his studio six times a week to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which he has already qualified for. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, trains alone in his studio, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas,... Venezuelan karateka athlete Antonio Diaz, a two-time world champion, trains alone in his studio, where he also taught before the lockdown, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 24, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Diaz arrives to his studio six times a week to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which he has already qualified for. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, lies on the floor during a muscle relaxation session with her physical therapist ... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, lies on the floor during a muscle relaxation session with her physical therapist at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, reacts to pain during a muscle relaxation session with her physical therapist at ... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, reacts to pain during a muscle relaxation session with her physical therapist at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, stretches at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quar... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, stretches at home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Photographed through a window, Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, does muscle relaxation exercises with her physical... Photographed through a window, Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, does muscle relaxation exercises with her physical therapist at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, wears a face mask while training in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020.... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, wears a face mask while training in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, receives electro-stimulation pads on her back during a muscle relaxation session ... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, receives electro-stimulation pads on her back during a muscle relaxation session with her physical therapist at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, stretches at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a ... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, stretches at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, shows her Olympic rings tattoo, a reference to her competing at the 2016 Rio Summ... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, shows her Olympic rings tattoo, a reference to her competing at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, returns her bike to her home after training on her roof, where she enjoys the vie... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, returns her bike to her home after training on her roof, where she enjoys the view and perform certain moves that she cannot do on the uneven pavement, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, puts on a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic before training in Caracas, Venezu... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, puts on a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic before training in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, rides across an empty Bolivar Avenue amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Caracas... Venezuelan Olympic medalist Stefany Hernandez, a BMX racing cyclist, rides across an empty Bolivar Avenue amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Despite a quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hernandez trains three times a week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Stefany Hernández zips on her bike across a vast, empty boulevard in Venezuela's capital, getting in training where she can find it.

A 2015 world champion bike motocross racer, she's trying to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, now delayed until next year, while coping with restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The BMX paths are all closed, so the largely vacant streets will have to do.

To get at least a glimpse of the mountains, she wrestles her bike through a window onto a flat rooftop and practices maneuvers there.

The delayed competition has one benefit: helping her recover from a foot injury. A personal trainer comes to her duplex to help with treatments that relax some of her muscles and build elasticity and strength in others. Hernández, 28, has already been to two Olympics, winning bronze at Brazil in 2016.

Elsewhere in Caracas, other athletes have Olympic dreams — and perhaps their only chance at a medal. A two-time world champion in karate, 39-year-old Antonio Díaz-year-old delayed retirement for a crack at the Tokyo Games, which will include karate as a one-time added sport. It's not usually part of the Olympic program.

Díaz had to shut down the commercial dojo he owns. He trained at the vacant dojo for awhile, but the country's gasoline shortage has led him to do more practice at home — where he can be with his wife and child, who was born in August.

“It's allowed me to be with my baby all day,” Díaz said.

Andrés Madera, a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, last year, is also shooting for a spot on the karate team in Tokyo.

“It will be the first and perhaps the last time” karate will be on the program," said Madera, who manages to give some classes by video link over the internet.

"We all want to be in Tokyo. It's a dream come true.“