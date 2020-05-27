  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Hohaiyan Rock Festival canceled over coronavirus concerns

Festival at Fulong Beach draws tens and thousands of people every year

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/27 12:23
Hohaiyan Rock Festival. (Hohaiyan Rock Festival's Facebook image)

Hohaiyan Rock Festival. (Hohaiyan Rock Festival's Facebook image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of the biggest musical festivals in Taiwan — the Hohaiyan Rock Festival — has been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The New Taipei City Government on Thursday (May 27) announced its decision to call off the event, citing disease prevention measures that are still in place despite an easing virus threat in Taiwan. City officials said it would be difficult to enforce measures at the festival such as wearing masks at all times and maintaining social distancing.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Hohaiyan Rock Festival, which usually takes place in July or August at Fulong Beach in Gongliao District of New Taipei City. The summer music festival has often been described as a must-see event in Taiwan.

Normally, tens and thousands of music enthusiasts flood to Fulong Beach to see performances put on by dozens of musicians and bands from Taiwan as well as other countries. Over the years, the festival has become an increasingly important venue for independent artists.

Hohaiyan Rock Festival
New Taipei City Government
New Taipei City
Fulong Beach
music festival
coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei 101 Observation Deck offers NT$150 admission per adult with two children
Taipei 101 Observation Deck offers NT$150 admission per adult with two children
2020/05/26 21:20
C. Taiwan city transforms historic site into B&B amid tourism revival
C. Taiwan city transforms historic site into B&B amid tourism revival
2020/05/26 21:09
Wuhan coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news
Wuhan coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news
2020/05/26 20:17
Taipei MRT suffers NT$470 million loss in first 4 months of 2020
Taipei MRT suffers NT$470 million loss in first 4 months of 2020
2020/05/26 18:13
Japanese fishermen camp like cavemen for quarantine
Japanese fishermen camp like cavemen for quarantine
2020/05/26 17:43