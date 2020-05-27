  1. Home
  2. World

84% of Americans skeptical of coronavirus information from China: Pew

Americans' opinion of China hits low, 71% express distrust in Xi

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/27 12:22
Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping. 

Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Recent Pew Research Center polling shows that 84 percent of Americans are skeptical of coronavirus (COVID-19) information provided by the Chinese government, while two-thirds of Americans say they have a negative view of the East Asian country.

A poll conducted between April 29 to May 5 and published Tuesday (May 26) found that 66 percent of Americans view China unfavorably, 20 percent more than at the beginning of the Trump administration and an all-time low since Pew Research Center began surveys on the topic. Meanwhile, 71 percent of the respondents said they do not trust Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) with regard to global affairs.

The survey also found that 63 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with how the Chinese government has handled the pandemic, including 37 percent who rated China's performance as "poor." Of those surveyed, 84 percent expressed distrust in Chinese information on the outbreak, while 40 percent were skeptical about pandemic updates from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Pew researchers found that half of Americans believe China will be less influential in world affairs following the outbreak, with only 17 percent expecting the Asian superpower's influence to increase. By comparison, nearly half of Americans believe their country's influence would remain roughly the same.

The survey collected responses from 10,957 American adults with a response rate of 81 percent. It has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percent.
Xi Jinping
Pew Research Center survey
Pew Research Center
pandemic
coronavirus
China

RELATED ARTICLES

The real purpose of China’s global propaganda
The real purpose of China’s global propaganda
2020/05/26 20:45
Wuhan coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news
Wuhan coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news
2020/05/26 20:17
Taipei MRT suffers NT$470 million loss in first 4 months of 2020
Taipei MRT suffers NT$470 million loss in first 4 months of 2020
2020/05/26 18:13
Japanese fishermen camp like cavemen for quarantine
Japanese fishermen camp like cavemen for quarantine
2020/05/26 17:43
Taiwan's DPP, health minister both polling well amid coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan's DPP, health minister both polling well amid coronavirus pandemic
2020/05/26 17:34