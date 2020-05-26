A woman hangs a portrait of her ancestor, a participant in World War II on the window of her apartment during Victory Day celebration in St. Petersbur... A woman hangs a portrait of her ancestor, a participant in World War II on the window of her apartment during Victory Day celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, is Russia's most important secular holiday and this year's observance had been expected to be especially large because it is the 75th anniversary, but military parades in Russian cities and a mass procession called The Immortal Regiment were postponed as part of measures to stifle the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks past posters with portraits of the Soviet Army soldiers, participants in World War II... A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks past posters with portraits of the Soviet Army soldiers, participants in World War II during celebration of the 75th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis in World War II in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, is Russia's most important secular holiday and this year's observance had been expected to be especially large because it is the 75th anniversary, but military parades in Russian cities and a mass processions called The Immortal Regiment were postponed as part of measures to stifle the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A man looks at a red flag with the words "May 9" which he just installed on his balcony during a minute of silence in memory of those killed during WW... A man looks at a red flag with the words "May 9" which he just installed on his balcony during a minute of silence in memory of those killed during WWII as he stands on a balcony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, in a ceremony shorn of its usual military parade and pomp by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference on the opening of medical facilities for COVID-19 patients built by the military acr... Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference on the opening of medical facilities for COVID-19 patients built by the military across the country in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 15, 2020. The Russian Defense Ministry built 16 hospitals with a total capacity of 1,600 patients.(Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a videoconference with Cabinet officials at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday... Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a videoconference with Cabinet officials at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Putin instructed the Cabinet to ensure additional payments to medics that he has ordered, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A worker wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus washes a city landmark, the equestrian statue of the Russian Tsar Peter the Great known as... A worker wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus washes a city landmark, the equestrian statue of the Russian Tsar Peter the Great known as the Bronze Horseman by French sculptor Etienne Maurice Falconet, in St.Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A man poses for a photo with a red flag in front of the closed Red Square during the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Ru... A man poses for a photo with a red flag in front of the closed Red Square during the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday and this year's observance had been expected to be especially large because it is the 75th anniversary, but the Red Square military parade and a mass procession called The Immortal Regiment were postponed as part of measures to stifle the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will hold a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the defeat over Nazi Germany in World War II on June 24, after the celebration was postponed from May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement Tuesday during a video conference with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and ordered the ministry to start preparing for the event.

“We will do this ... on the day of the legendary, historical victory parade in 1945,” Putin said.

The parade traditionally takes place every year on May 9, Russia's most important holiday. Thousands gather in Moscow, including elderly veterans proudly wearing their medals. This year, it was supposed to highlight Russia's exception role in history and on the world stage, with leaders like France’s Emmanuel Macron and India’s Narendra Modi promising to attend.

Last month, however, Putin postponed the commemorations, citing virus concerns.

“The risks linked to the epidemic that hasn’t yet reached its peak are extremely high, and that doesn’t give me the right to start preparations for the parade,” Russian president said in televised remarks on April 16.

On Tuesday, Putin noted that, “according to specialists,” Russia has passed the peak of the outbreak. He tasked Shoigu with ensuring safety at the event and minimizing risks of infection.

His comments came the same day that Russia reported a record daily spike of 174 deaths, bringing the country’s confirmed death toll to 3,807. Russia’s coronavirus caseload surpassed 360,000 — the third highest in the world after the U.S. and Brazil — with almost 9,000 new infections registered.

The country’s comparatively low mortality rate has raised questions among experts. Russian officials, however, vehemently deny manipulating any figures and attribute the low numbers to the effectiveness of the country’s lockdown measures.

