TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down in Taiwan, Taipei 101 is offering a favorable price to Taiwan nationals for admission to its Observatory Deck through advance online registration and EasyCard payment.

CNA quoted Taipei 101 General Manger Angela Chang (張振亞) as saying on Tuesday (May 26) that the offer is targeting the parent-child market. From the end of May to the end of September, the admission to the building observatory deck is only NT$150 (US$5) per adult with a valid Taiwan national ID; additionally, every eligible adult is allowed to take two children under the age of 12 for free.

The building offered NT$101 admission to its observatory deck in the fourth quarter of last year and attracted 200,000 visits during the campaign, per Chang. According to a Taipei 101 study, only 2.7 million Taiwanese have visited the observatory deck in the past 10 years, which leaves much room for growth.

Chang guessed that there are about 1 million children under 12 who live north of Hsinchu and hoped the offer will increase the number of visits to the observatory deck to 350,000 this year.