China has launched its "Global Propaganda" campaign to change the narrative of the Wuhan coronavirus even as the global pandemic worsens. It paints the picture that the authoritarian government is best fit to combat the infectious disease and that Beijing's donation of masks and protective gear to other countries is out of good will. Its propaganda apparatus even accused the U.S. of intentionally spreading the virus to China — a ridiculous claim that few people outside of China believe.

Beijing's Global Propaganda aims to turn the global health crisis into a geopolitical opportunity, which is in line with Chinese president Xi Jinping's 2014 proclamation to "increase China's soft power, give a good Chinese narrative, and better communicate China's messages to the world."

But is it working?

After trading barbs with the U.S. over the global pandemic, China's state media has lashed out at the U.S. and other Western countries. Xinhua News Agency released an animated propaganda video mocking the American coronavirus response. The Global Times, another state media outlet, described Australia as a "giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the U.S.," amid calls for an investigation into the origin of SARS-CoV-2. China also pushed back against efforts by Canada and Japan to get Taiwan access to the World Health Organization.

In the midst of China's aggressive diplomacy, its military has become more belligerent. In April 2020, China's Coast Guard, under the People's Armed Police and ultimately under the command of the Central Military Commission, rammed and sank a Vietnamese fishing boat in contested waters in the South China Sea. Other Chinese ships, presumably from the maritime militia, swarmed an offshore oil rig operated by Malaysia. Along their contentious border in the Himalayas, Chinese troops squared off with India's. Moreover, the People's Liberation Army routinely menace Taiwan, sending flotillas of warships and sorties of warplanes to circle the island country and sometimes even cross the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait, forcing Taiwan's military to scramble jets and ships to intercept.

Most recently, showing a total disregard for possible international condemnation, Beijing announced that its National People's Congress, the rubber-stamp parliament, will enact the National Security Law, which could drastically undermine civil liberties in semi-autonomous Hong Kong. The move will no doubt antagonize the United States, the United Kingdom, and other Western countries further.

With its Global Propaganda going nowhere, what is Beijing's strategic calculus? Has China become powerful enough to take on the whole world? Does Xi really believe the West is so weakened by the pandemic that it cannot respond to his expansionism that is not unlike Mao's in the 1960s? Or is the bellicose stance itself a manifestation of Xi's enormous economic and political troubles ahead?

This author would argue that the aim of China's Global Propaganda is not to convince the world that the communist regime governs a peace-loving country with legitimate foreign policy, political value, and attractive culture (in the words of Joseph Nye, the originator of the concept). Rather, the campaign is designed to show the Chinese people that the rising China is now on a par with the U.S. and is on its way to restoring its national pride and glory. That is, the supposedly external nature of the Global Propaganda in essence is aimed at its internal audience.

That's why we see China's Foreign Ministry spokespersons routinely attack the U.S. on Twitter and other digital channels nowadays. Such attacks are amplified and broadcast back to China, despite ordinary Chinese netizens inability to access Twitter and other Western media.

Beijing's propaganda apparatus traditionally consists of media efforts aimed at cultivating popular support and weakening political foes to achieve party objectives, such as "rejuvenation," which means restoring China's status as a wealthy and powerful country ruled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Even before the virus outbreak, the "China Dream," an ambiguous yet catchall phrase coined by Xi, included ambitious goals such as making China a global leader by mid-century in terms of "international influence." Domestically and to the ethnic Chinese living in countries from Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, to the U.S. (i.e. the Chinese diaspora), its state propaganda has boasted the superiority of Chinese-style socialism, with Xi firmly in control to boost peace and prosperity for the "motherland."

The history of China's continuous change of dynasties is in essence a history of revolution, and the CCP is acutely aware of that. Over half of the current twenty-five Politburo members have a background in history or the social sciences. Chairman Mao's aphorism that "political power grows out of the barrel of a gun" is not only a manifestation of the communist regime's violent nature but also an astute embodiment of China's revolutionary history.

Because the autocratic CCP and dictatorial Xi have no legitimacy nor mandate to govern China, and due to its extreme concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a small number of elites, Beijing is afraid of what the truth may reveal to its people as veracity may weaken their hold on power. In 2013, Beijing-sponsored hackers attacked the New York Times' computer systems over the course of four months, apparently in retaliation for a series of stories that the newspaper ran to expose the vast wealth accumulated by the family of China's former premier, Wen Jiabao.

An ancient Chinese proverb, "water can carry the boat and also overturn the boat," serves as a constant reminder that leaders are kept afloat by the population that supports them. If the people were dissatisfied, they could easily overthrow the leader. In fact, "Communist Party rule could crumble if the party fails to constantly reinforce its grip on China," Xi said in a published speech in October 2019, citing ancient emperors whose dynasties rotted from corruption, lax discipline, and political infighting.

To reinforce the grip, preventing outside information from leaking into China becomes a priority. Subsequently, China set up the Great Firewall to block Western websites and established the Cyber Police to monitor content and punish those who violate the CCP's suppressive rules. China also employs hundreds of thousands of Fifty-Cent Party[1] members to fabricate their version of truth and shift public opinion on the Internet and social media in favor of the CCP. The purpose is nothing less than obfuscating the truth and brainwashing the people, lest the truth endanger the regime. This is truly the Orwellian prophecy fulfilled in the 21st century.

Before engaging in a trade war with the U.S., China had suffered from a high inflation rate, a real estate bubble, a high bad-loans ratio, and shrinking domestic demand, just to name a few economic troubles. Many Wall Street analysts believe that China's wealth may be much lower than official figures, as evidenced from the near debacle of local land auction in 2018. With exports curbed from the trade war, Beijing has been unable to conduct supply-side reform and financial deleveraging, which would have been the right policy to weather the economic downturn. China's economy essentially worsened as the result of the trade war with the U.S.

Though China seems likely to emerge from the virus crisis earlier than other economic powers, the lack of global demand will only dampen its economic recovery. Beijing has pledged to take steps to combat the impact of the pandemic, as mounting job losses, estimated at nearly 30 million, threaten social stability. Its central bank has loosened monetary policy to help free up the flow of credit to the economy, but its easing so far has been very cautious and ineffective. The government will also lean on fiscal stimulus to spur infrastructure investment and consumption, which could push the budget deficit to a record high, setting the stage for more long-term headaches.

With economic activity in the rest of the world now collapsing, the worst is still to come for China's export sector. In fact, China's economic growth is set to stumble to its slowest annual pace. The talk in town is no longer of a soft or hard landing, but of how to avert a political crisis from the worsening economy. On top of all of these challenges, new coronavirus cases and re-infections are risking China's tepid recovery. So even though Beijing claims the pandemic is under control, its economic and political crises are only about to emerge.

Anticipating the turmoil ahead, the CCP thus preemptively preaches the gospel that autocracy is the best political system to cope with a crisis like the Wuhan virus, that China can challenge the U.S. on the global stage, and that Xi is the leader best equipped to lead China to restore its past glory. Thus, China's massive campaign to stoke nationalistic fervor and bolster support for Chairman Xi should be seen in this context. In a word, the CCP is using its Global Propaganda for domestic consumption.

[1] The Fifty-Cent Party is a colloquial term for netizens hired by Chinese authorities in an attempt to manipulate public opinion to the benefit of the Communist Party. The name derives from the allegation that they are paid ¥0.50 (USD$0.07) for every post, though recently their pay has increased to ¥0.80 per post. An estimated more than 350,000 Chinese have been hired for this purpose.

Holmes Liao is a senior advisor at Taiwan's Institute for Information Industry.