City in Taiwan restores historic site into B&B amid tourism revival

City designated residence historic site in 2013, spent NT$70 million to restore structure

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/26 21:09
(Taichung City Government photo)

(Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cities and counties in Taiwan scramble to revive their tourism to take advantage of travel subsidies offered by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 slowdown, the Taichung City Government is restoring a 91-year-old historic residence in the city's Qingshui District so that it can become a bed and breakfast (B&B) and a tourist attraction.

With the first-phase restoration of the house structure having been finished in early May, the second-phase restoration of the surrounding environment will proceed, pending availability of funding, according to Taichung Travel Net.

The Qingshui Huang family residence (清水黃家瀞園), built in 1929 during the Japanese occupation of Taiwan (1895 - 1945), is the largest historic residence along the city's coastal area. The two-entrance and double-winged residence is a mixture of Western and South Fujian architecture styles.

The city designated the residence as a historic site in 2013 and spent NT$70 million (about US$2.3 million) to restore its structure in order to preserve the cultural relics.

The first part of the residence reflects a Baroque architectural style, with columns, gables, arches, and terrazzo decorations. The second part represents a South Fujian architectural style, with white tiles on the walls, paste decorations on the ridges of the roofs, and colorful paintings on columns.

The residence was damaged by a fire in 2007, and a carbonized window sill was kept during the restoration as a reminder of the accident.

Taichung Cultural Bureau Director-General Chang Ta-chun (張大春) said that he will push for the funding for the second-phase restoration so that the project to turn the historic residence into an B&B and attraction can continue soon.


(Ministry of Culture photo)


(Taichung City Government photos)
Chang Ta-chun
Qingshui
B&B
COVID-19
Qingshui Huang family residence

