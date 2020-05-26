FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, the "Kind of Blue" album cover is on display at Bull Moose record store in Portland, Maine, on the 60th anni... FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, the "Kind of Blue" album cover is on display at Bull Moose record store in Portland, Maine, on the 60th anniversary of the album's release. Drummer Jimmy Cobb, the last surviving musician who performed on Miles Davis' jazz masterpiece "Kind of Blue," died Sunday, May 25, 2020, at his Manhattan home from lung cancer. He was 91. (AP Photo/David Sharp, File)

A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles Monday, May 25, 2... A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles Monday, May 25, 2020. Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit failed Monday in its first test launch of a new rocket carried aloft by the Boeing 747 and released over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)

FILE - In this April 29, 2007, file photo, Macao tycoon and owner of Hong Kong horse Viva Pataca Stanley Ho, center, gets a little help from his wife ... FILE - In this April 29, 2007, file photo, Macao tycoon and owner of Hong Kong horse Viva Pataca Stanley Ho, center, gets a little help from his wife Angela Leung, second left, and an attendant during awarding ceremony at the Sha Tin racecourse in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the family of Stanley Ho, the Macao casino tycoon considered the father of modern gambling in China, has died at 98. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue fo... A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Demo-2 mission at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, May 25, 2020. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Lam tried again Tu... Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Lam tried again Tuesday to defend a new national security law that China's parliament is going to impose on Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HONG KONG LEADER SAYS CIVIL RIGHTS NOT AT RISK FROM CHINA Carrie Lam says there is “no need for us to worry” over legislation proposed by China signalling its determination to take greater control of the semi-autonomous territory.

2. VIRGIN ORBIT, WE HAVE A PROBLEM A test launch by a Richard Branson company of a new rocket to put satellites into space failed off the coast of Southern California shortly after the rocket was dropped from beneath a wing of a jumbo jet.

3. PIONEER OF MODERN GAMBLING IN CHINA DIE S Stanley Ho, the 98-year-old Macao casino tycoon known as the “King of Gambling,” was also an accomplished ballroom dancer and suspected by the U.S. of ties to organized crime.

4. BLAME IT ON THE WEATHER The planned launch Wednesday in Florida of a SpaceX rocket with astronauts aboard, a first for a private company, may be delayed by unfavorable meteorological conditions.

5. ‘KIND OF BLUE’ DRUMMER DIES Jimmy Cobb, who was 91, was the last surviving member of the group of musicians who recorded Miles Davis’ groundbreaking 1959 album.