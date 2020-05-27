TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's controversial national security law for Hong Kong has raised concerns not only over its likely erosion of the city's freedom of speech but also Chinese Communist Party (CCP) penetration of its education system.

According to Article 5 of the draft security law, Hong Kong's chief executive must report to the Chinese central government on the status of "patriotic education" in the semi-autonomous region. This has brought public attention to the CCP's longtime efforts to indoctrinate Hong Kong's future generations.

Since 2005, China has been sending teachers from throughout the country to Hong Kong to teach for one-year tenures. Sponsored by Hong Kong's Education Bureau, the program is ostensibly aimed to "[foster] the exchange and collaboration between both local and Mainland teachers in designing and implementing music, physical and art activities."

However, according to the Department of Education of Hunan province, teachers are selected for this program based in part on their "solid" political stance, wholeheartedly support "one country, two systems," and patriotism. Other Chinese provinces have also issued similar requirements, with Hainan in 2019 even requiring participating teachers to be members of the CCP, RFA reported.

The CCP has long believed the reason young people have taken part in the Hong Kong protests is because of a lack of "patriotic education" and youth not fully understanding the merits of communism. In 2012, the party ordered the Hong Kong government to distribute propaganda booklets introducing the "China model" to primary and middle schools across the city.

The booklets were received with heavy public criticism and fueled a boycott of the "moral and national" curriculum that the Education Bureau sought to implement. The propaganda praised the Chinese government as a "progressive, altruistic, and cooperative body," while characterizing democracy in the U.S. as a system that encourages conflict between two political parties and causes people to suffer.