TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) are performing well in opinion polling due to the government’s handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while the campaign to remove Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has been gaining ground, reports said Tuesday (May 26).

The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) found that 71 percent approve of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) handling of national affairs, 69 percent have faith in the DPP government, and 55 percent are satisfied with the government’s financial relief measures during the pandemic, with the proportion of dissatisfied respondents totaling 38 percent.

As to the origins of the virus, 76 percent agree that China needs to shoulder responsibility for its expansion into a global pandemic, and only 17 percent disagreed. The results show a wide consensus has been achieved in Taiwanese society on the coronavirus, the TPOF said.

Asked whether they were proud to be Taiwanese and not Chinese, 78 percent responded in an affirmative manner, with only 17 percent giving a negative reply. In addition, the idea of unification with China also had little support, with the notions of “one country, two areas” and “future unification” being rejected by 66 percent of the poll respondents and accepted by 21 percent.