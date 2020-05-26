TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC), which operates the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system, said Monday (May 26) that it has registered a brutal NT$470 million (US$15.7 million) loss in revenues during the first four months of 2020 due to the pandemic.

During a meeting at the Taipei City Council, TRTC Chairman Shen Chih-chang (沈志藏) pointed out that coronavirus has put a considerable amount of pressure on the company and has contributed to the significant drop in its passenger numbers. He said the daily average of passengers in 2019 was 2.1 million, but there have only been approximately 1.7 million people daily taking the Taipei MRT since January.

Shen noted that there has been a NT$1.1 billion difference in revenue between this year and last, adding that TRTC's subsidiary businesses have suffered from the economic devastation as well. He said the company has sent out its application for relief funds to the Taipei City Government and is hoping for a 50 percent rent reduction for its citywide stations, reported Liberty Times.

As a result of the social distancing guidelines and the high risk of coronavirus infections on public transportation, Taipei MRT has received 52 percent fewer passengers since mid-February. Meanwhile, there have been 40 percent fewer pedestrians and 25 percent fewer drivers, according to Apple's mobility trends report issued in April.