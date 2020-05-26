  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei MRT suffers NT$470 million loss in first 4 months of 2020

Taipei metro system faces financial pressure amid pandemic, asks government to cut rent in half

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/26 18:13
Taipei MRT registers considerable revenue loss due to pandemic. (TRTC photo)

Taipei MRT registers considerable revenue loss due to pandemic. (TRTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC), which operates the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system, said Monday (May 26) that it has registered a brutal NT$470 million (US$15.7 million) loss in revenues during the first four months of 2020 due to the pandemic.

During a meeting at the Taipei City Council, TRTC Chairman Shen Chih-chang (沈志藏) pointed out that coronavirus has put a considerable amount of pressure on the company and has contributed to the significant drop in its passenger numbers. He said the daily average of passengers in 2019 was 2.1 million, but there have only been approximately 1.7 million people daily taking the Taipei MRT since January.

Shen noted that there has been a NT$1.1 billion difference in revenue between this year and last, adding that TRTC's subsidiary businesses have suffered from the economic devastation as well. He said the company has sent out its application for relief funds to the Taipei City Government and is hoping for a 50 percent rent reduction for its citywide stations, reported Liberty Times.

As a result of the social distancing guidelines and the high risk of coronavirus infections on public transportation, Taipei MRT has received 52 percent fewer passengers since mid-February. Meanwhile, there have been 40 percent fewer pedestrians and 25 percent fewer drivers, according to Apple's mobility trends report issued in April.
Taipei MRT
TRTC
coronavirus
Taipei City Council
Mass Rapid Transit
pandemic
passenger
revenue

RELATED ARTICLES

Wuhan coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news
Wuhan coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news
2020/05/26 10:17
UN trial for virus therapies pauses testing on Trump's drug
UN trial for virus therapies pauses testing on Trump's drug
2020/05/26 08:20
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan’s production sector breaks 10,000
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan’s production sector breaks 10,000
2020/05/25 21:05
Foreigners join 'Stuck in Taiwan - Best Place to Be' for help
Foreigners join 'Stuck in Taiwan - Best Place to Be' for help
2020/05/25 19:33
Taipei Film Festival to kick off in June as coronavirus threat eases
Taipei Film Festival to kick off in June as coronavirus threat eases
2020/05/25 17:44