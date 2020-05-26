US warplanes fly close to Taiwan, Hong Kong

File photo of two USAF B-1B bombers (top) File photo of two USAF B-1B bombers (top) (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two B-1B bombers and a refueling aircraft from the United States Air Force flew past south Taiwan and close to Hong Kong Tuesday (May 26), according to the Twitter account .

The flights came as tension in the region has been increasing due to China’s announcement of a national security law for Hong Kong and to the frequent passage of Chinese warplanes and Navy ships close to Taiwan.

The two bombers and the KC-135R tanker aircraft left Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on their way to the South China Sea, according to Aircraft Spots.

Cable station SETN speculated that the the refueling plane having moved closer to Hong Kong might be a signal to China about its handling of the protests in the former British territory.

The proposal of the national security law has met with widespread indignation, with a resumption of protests inside Hong Kong and strong reactions overseas.