Japanese fishermen camp like cavemen for quarantine

Three Japanese reveal their atavistic footage from deserted part of Kyushu Island

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/26 17:43
Three Japanese quarantined on deserted island. (Ken, Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Japanese spearfishermen last Thursday (May 21) revealed their quarantine footage of life in the deserted part of Kyushu Island.

Liberty Times reported that the three came up with their creative quarantine plan during the epidemic nearly a month ago, as the whole world was also searching for solutions to stay at home while having fun. The three took a very different approach by stepping into the deserted part of Kyushu Island and challenging themselves to survivalist camping.

They continued their quarantine until Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the coronavirus state of emergency. The video they uploaded to YouTube indicated that they only brought water, two tents, and three spearguns.


On the island, their entertainment consisted of workouts with stones and ropes. Meanwhile, troubles and challenges awaited them, such as strong winds which blew away tents.

One of the members, Ken (けん), tweeted that even though life on the island was simple, he was more satisfied than when he lived in Tokyo. "I want to tell the world how great this place is and show it to those who are interested after the pandemic."
Japan
quarantine
pandemic
COVID-19
Kyushu Island

