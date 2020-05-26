TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) was found to have threatened the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies to stay silent on Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) reelection, internet users in Brazil have expressed their dissatisfaction with Beijing by starting a "VivaTaiwan" (Long live Taiwan) campaign on Twitter.

According to UDN, the hashtag "VivaTaiwan" took Twitter by storm and became its global top trending item Tuesday morning (May 26). The campaign was believed to have been launched as a direct response to a CCP letter demanding that Brazilian lawmakers halt their congratulations for, or any form of acknowledgement of, Tsai's inauguration on Wednesday (May 20).

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Brazilian Congressman Paulo Eduardo Martins shared a letter issued by the CCP on May 13 and said that the Chinese embassy had "recommended" the Brazilian lawmakers stay silent regarding Tsai's inauguration. He expressed surprise at Beijing's ridiculous request, going on to congratulate Tsai on the commencement of her second term.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) responded to Martins' tweet and said that the Taiwanese government and its people "sincerely appreciate the friendship and support of Brazil." Meanwhile, Martins stressed that it was his honor to defend Taiwan's freedom.

Since it became known, the CCP letter has also attracted thousands of Brazilian netizens who have left comments in support of the island nation. Some of the comments include "Taiwan is free and democratic while China is ignorant and cruel," "Hopefully Taiwan will be able to establish its embassy in Brazil," and "Taiwan should rid itself of control from the CCP and the evil communists," according to Liberty Times.



"VivaTaiwan" becomes top trending on Twitter. (Twitter screenshot)



CCP's letter warning Brazilian lawmakers to stay silent on Taiwan's presidential inauguration. (Twitter photo)