TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese artist created this illustration portraying China's Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) looking dark and sinister while playing a Mephistophelian game of poker, as he prepares to push a new draconian security law in Hong Kong.

Chinese artist Qianci (Twitter account @Cian_Ci) told Taiwan News that he created this illustration on Sunday (May 24), and his inspiration for the piece comes from poker. He said that what is playing out in the world now is a poker game between autocracy and democracy.

In the illustration, Xi can be seen holding a huge hand of cards with the communist hammer and sickle symbol on the back. Qianci said that the three cards revealed so far are the aces of coronavirus, Hong Kong, and the Renminbi trumping the dollar.

The artist said that the three cards Xi has shown have already "frightened the democratic society and even the whole of humanity," but ominously, many cards have yet to be played. Qianci warned that if Xi is not stopped, "democratic society and even all of mankind could suffer an even greater disaster."



"The Devil's Game." (Qianci Illustration)