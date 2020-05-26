In this July 16, 2008, file photo, Macau casino mogul Stanley Ho reacts during the listing ceremony of Sociedade de Jogos de Macau,or SJM, at the Hong... In this July 16, 2008, file photo, Macau casino mogul Stanley Ho reacts during the listing ceremony of Sociedade de Jogos de Macau,or SJM, at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Macau casino billionaire Stanley Ho (何鴻燊) died at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday (May 26) in Hong Kong at the age of 98.

Known as the "King of Gambling" among people in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, Ho remained active in his flagship casino business until 2017. He officially retired from Shun Tak Holdings and SJM Holdings in 2018. Daisy Ho, the daughter of the tycoon's second wife, succeeded Ho as SJM's chairman in June 2018.

Born in 1921 in Hong Kong, Ho co-founded Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. and held a monopoly over Macau's gambling industry between 1961 and 2002. The tycoon returned to Hong Kong to establish Shun Tak Holdings in 1972, which was then listed the next year.

The gambling tycoon was known among Hong Kong's older generation as a cousin of the late martial arts icon Bruce Lee (李小龍).

Ho had been hospitalized at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital since February 2019 where his condition began to deteriorate at the beginning of May, according to Hong Kong media reports.