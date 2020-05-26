Macao gaming tycoon Stanley Ho has died at 98

In this Sept. 14, 2012, photo, Macao tycoon Stanley Ho poses during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hong Kong's Emperor Entertainment Gr... In this Sept. 14, 2012, photo, Macao tycoon Stanley Ho poses during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hong Kong's Emperor Entertainment Group, in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the family of Stanley Ho, the Macao casino tycoon considered the father of modern gambling in China, has died at 98. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

FILE : In this file photo taken on July 26, 2009, Macao tycoon Stanley Ho, talks to reporters after the Macau chief executive election in Macao. On Tu... FILE : In this file photo taken on July 26, 2009, Macao tycoon Stanley Ho, talks to reporters after the Macau chief executive election in Macao. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the family of Stanley Ho, the Macao casino tycoon considered the father of modern gambling in China, has died at 98. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Macao casino tycoon Stanley Ho has died, his daughter Pansy Ho said Tuesday. He was 98.

The dashing billionaire and bon vivant was considered the father of modern gambling in China. He had a four-decade monopoly on casinos in Macao and maintained his dominance after its industry opened to foreign companies in 2002.

He spent lavishly while wielding great influence both in Macao and in neighboring Hong Kong while — according to U.S. authorities — maintaining ties to organized crime.

He fathered 17 children with four women, and his extended family engaged in high-profile squabbles over his empire during his later years.