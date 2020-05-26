  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese Eslite Gallery relocates after decades in Taipei

First exhibition at new location sells limited edition face masks

  111
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/26 15:44
(Eslite Gallery photo)

(Eslite Gallery photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Eslite Gallery opened its new location in Taipei with a contemporary art exhibition titled "Artivate" last Saturday (May 23).

Eslite, one of Taiwan's most prestigious galleries, issued a press release to announce its reopening after its relocation to the Eslite Spectrum Songyan Store, which is near Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (SCCP).

The former gallery in Xinyi was founded 31 years ago by Taiwanese entrepreneur Wu Ching-Yo (吳清友), who died in 2017 at the age of 66, and reopened in its new home with an exhibition featuring 12 modern artists from Asia.

According to a Facebook post, the staff prefer the new location: "We are close to a beautiful Baroque-style garden and a movie theater in SCCP."


Tsong Pu (right) and Taiwanese artist Kuo Yen-fu (郭彥甫) in front of Pu's work (Taiwan News photo)

The new exhibition features famed contemporary artists, including Tsong Pu (莊普), whose works were presented by Taiwanese avant-garde fashion brand JUST IN XX (周裕穎) in New York this year.

Taiwanese artist Michael Lin's (林明弘) nostalgic painting of an old carton of cigarettes highlights the exhibition's connection to its space: SCCP, the site of a tobacco factory until 1998, is right where the brand depicted in the painting was produced.


Michael Lin's work (Taiwan News photo)

The gallery took the extra step of reproducing some of its exhibited works on limited edition face masks. During the opening party, works by Japanese artist Hiroyuki Matsuura (松浦浩之) and Taiwanese artist Benrei Huang (黃本蕊) quickly sold out.

The exhibition will run through June 14.


(Taiwan News photo)


Taiwanese illustrator Jimmy's (幾米) work (Taiwan News photo)
Eslite Gallery
art
exhibition
artist
Hiroyuki Matsuura
Benrei Huang
JUST IN XX
Tsong Pu
Michael Lin
Contemporary art
Modern art
Taipei
gallery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Film Festival to kick off in June as coronavirus threat eases
Taipei Film Festival to kick off in June as coronavirus threat eases
2020/05/25 17:44
Demonstrators stage sit-in against proposed ban on gatherings in Taipei Main Station lobby
Demonstrators stage sit-in against proposed ban on gatherings in Taipei Main Station lobby
2020/05/23 19:00
Taipei Main Station lobby ban not permanent, protesters face fines: Ministry
Taipei Main Station lobby ban not permanent, protesters face fines: Ministry
2020/05/21 12:54
Proposed ban on sitting in Taipei Main Station lobby sparks heated debate
Proposed ban on sitting in Taipei Main Station lobby sparks heated debate
2020/05/19 12:03
Video shows Taipei cops arrest pandemic jerk
Video shows Taipei cops arrest pandemic jerk
2020/05/19 10:50