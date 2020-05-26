TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 26) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 44 days without a new local infection and increasing the odds that crowd limits could soon be lifted.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus for the fifth day in a row. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 441.

The CECC announced it had received 223 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Monday (May 25). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 71,101 COVID-19 tests, with 70,126 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 44 days, the equivalent to three complete incubation periods for the virus. The CECC said that if local cases and community infections can continue to be prevented until June 7, the equivalent to four incubation periods, many more epidemic prevention regulations can be loosened.

The CECC stated that as long as people continue to cooperate with the real-name registration system and implement personal protective measures, such as hand washing and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, daily and leisure activities will no longer be limited to a certain number of people.

Out of 441 total confirmed cases, 350 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet." Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 416 have been released from hospital isolation.

This leaves only 18 patients still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.