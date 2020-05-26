TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If Taiwan continues to record no local Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) until June 7, the government will consider the early relaxation of virus-related restrictions, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Tuesday (May 26).

The date of June 7 was chosen because that day, Taiwan would be likely to complete its fourth consecutive period of 14 days without new local cases, Liberty Times reported. A rare recent coronavirus case, announced on May 21, concerned a man in his 30s who had been working in Mexico.

Addressing a special Cabinet meeting Tuesday to discuss the virus slowdown, Su said the public would not have to wait until the May 25-28 Dragonboat Festival holiday to be allowed to resume a normal way of life.

While a new package of measures would not be announced until June 1, the premier emphasized that the relaxation of restrictions would mainly apply to the domestic scene. Strict monitoring of international travel and of the country's borders would remain in place until other countries were as safe as Taiwan, which was not the case yet at present, Liberty Times quoted Su as saying.

The premier pointed out that while the pandemic raged across the world, Taiwan escaped relatively unscathed, with the public able to live normal lives. Once the new rules were announced on June 1, residents will be allowed to travel without fear or worry, he added.

Taiwan has recorded 441 coronavirus patients, including seven deaths.