TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 25) raised its travel advisory for the Chinese provinces of Shandong and Fujian to a Level 2 alert, following reports of children infected with avian influenza A (H9N2) in both places.

During the daily update on Taiwan's coronavirus cases Monday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more human cases of H9N2 in China in May, including a six-year-old in Shandong and a newborn in Fujian. Chuang said both patients had a history of exposure to domestic poultry and have recovered after displaying mild symptoms.

Chuang said the CECC has decided to raise its travel advisory for both places to a Level 2, which requires arriving travelers to observe 14 days of self-health management and minimize time spent in public, due to the potential risks of H9N2 infections. He also reminded all Taiwanese to avoid touching poultry or consuming it raw during their visits to China, reported New Talk.

So far, besides Shandong and Fujian, the Chinese capital city of Beijing and the provinces of Anhui, Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangsu, and Yunnan have all been listed under the Level 2 Warning by the CECC. Meanwhile, a Level 1 Watch has also been issued for all remaining areas of China.

According to CECC data, there have been 46 H9N2 human cases reported worldwide since 2013, primarily from China. Out of all confirmed cases, one patient has succumbed to the disease.



CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang. (CNA photo)