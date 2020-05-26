TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Taipei Game Show will make a comeback in June, with digital entertainment business exchanges and meetups to take place online June 1 to 24.

Previously slated for early February at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall, the fair was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the demand for video games remains stronger than ever, with billions worldwide forced to stay home. To tap into the lucrative gaming market, the Taipei Game Show is back on course in a different format to connect industry players and enable them to reach a wider market.

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) told Taiwan News that participants can join one-on-one business exchanges online from June 1 to 24, with one-on-one video-conferencing to be available the last two days of the show (June 23 and 24) for those wishing to discuss opportunities in further detail. In addition, Webinars are scheduled for June 11 and 18.

Online registration is now open for all events.

In Indie Salon Online, award-winning video game developers from Taiwan, Singapore, Sweden, the Philippines, and Malaysia will share their market insights with audiences in eight webinars over the course of two days. The forums will be broadcast in Chinese and English free of charge for anyone who registered in advance.

In addition to the exchanges, meetups, and webinars, Indie Game Award will take place online as well in the first week of the month, with game developers from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Korea, China, the United States, Japan, Canada, and Switzerland set to compete for the honor.