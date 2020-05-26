TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday (May 25) it is an established fact that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) originated in China.

Speaking at a press conference, Abe said the coronavirus state of emergency would be lifted in Tokyo and all remaining areas still under lockdown. He declared that Japan's epidemic prevention had successfully brought the outbreak under control, resulting in daily new cases of COVID-19 falling from 700 a day in April to less than 30 a day last week.

Abe encouraged Japanese citizens to embrace a "new lifestyle," which included wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and working from home. He noted that it would take some time before things could get back to normal.

When asked about whether the pandemic had damaged trust between China and the U.S., the Japanese leader pointed out it is common knowledge that the outbreak had started in China. He added that the U.S. wants to resolve the health crisis in the same way Japan does, by introducing a system in accordance with the principles of freedom, democracy, and human rights, reported CNA.

Abe stressed that both Japan and China are responsible for ensuring peace and stability in East Asia. He hopes the Chinese government will prioritize the interests of the global community in dealing with the outbreak. He also reemphasized that Japan will continue to cooperate with countries to ease the impact of coronavirus under a transparent framework, reported Liberty Times.