FILE - In this June 9, 2019, file photo, Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning his men's s... FILE - In this June 9, 2019, file photo, Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning his men's singles final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, France's Alize Cornet's back is covered in clay after she fell during her first round match against Slovakia'... FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, France's Alize Cornet's back is covered in clay after she fell during her first round match against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

FILE - In this May 27, 1998, file photo, top-seeded Pete Sampras is on the clay after he fell while trying to make a return against Ramon Delgado of P... FILE - In this May 27, 1998, file photo, top-seeded Pete Sampras is on the clay after he fell while trying to make a return against Ramon Delgado of Paraguay in the second round of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Delgado won 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File)

FILE - In this May 31, 2019, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer's shoes, one adorned with the Eiffel Tower, kick up clay as he serves in his thir... FILE - In this May 31, 2019, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer's shoes, one adorned with the Eiffel Tower, kick up clay as he serves in his third round match against Norway's Casper Ruud during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

FILE - In this June 3, 2016, file photo, a pigeon sits on a glass barrier as Serena Williams plays against Kiki Bertens in a semifinal match on center... FILE - In this June 3, 2016, file photo, a pigeon sits on a glass barrier as Serena Williams plays against Kiki Bertens in a semifinal match on center court at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki serves against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko under menacing skies during their quart... FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki serves against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko under menacing skies during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

FILE - In this June 7, 2009, file photo, an unidentified person is grabbed by security during the men's singles final match between Switzerland's Roge... FILE - In this June 7, 2009, file photo, an unidentified person is grabbed by security during the men's singles final match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Sweden's Robin Soderling at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

FILE - In this June 3, 1988, file photo, United States' Andre Agassi holds an umbrella and jokes with spectators during a short interruption due to ra... FILE - In this June 3, 1988, file photo, United States' Andre Agassi holds an umbrella and jokes with spectators during a short interruption due to rain while he was playing Mats Wilander of Sweden in a semifinal match of the French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic smashes his racket during his third round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut... FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic smashes his racket during his third round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

FILE - In this June 6, 2015, file photo, Serena Williams casts a shadow on the clay as she drops her racket while celebrating winning the final of the... FILE - In this June 6, 2015, file photo, Serena Williams casts a shadow on the clay as she drops her racket while celebrating winning the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in three sets, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

FILE - This May 27, 2015, file photo shows the center court at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, as France's Gael Monfils plays his second roun... FILE - This May 27, 2015, file photo shows the center court at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, as France's Gael Monfils plays his second round match against Argentina's Diego Schwarztman during the French Open tennis tournament. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

PARIS (AP) — To tennis fans, Paris in the springtime is all about the French Open and the red clay courts — or “terre battue” — of Roland Garros.

The 15-day tournament was supposed to be happening now, but the start was postponed from May until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are plenty of ways in which the French Open is the same as the other Grand Slam tournaments, from the cast of characters to the regular intrusion of rain. And there are just as many aspects of Roland Garros that make it distinct, from the aroma of crepes wafting through the grounds to the pigeons that perch atop the stadiums.

What really stands out in a fundamental way is the surface, so different from the grass of Wimbledon or the hard courts of the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

The clay in Paris makes for slower, longer points on a tennis court, which can be frustrating to some players and beneficial to others.

It also leaves its rust-colored mark, quite literally, on players’ shoes and socks and shirts and shorts and, sometimes, skin.

The footwork can be tricky, occasionally leading to tumbles.

And then there are those moments when the competitors want to drop to the ground and enjoy the clay, such as Rafael Nadal’s champion’s pose after earning one of his record 12 titles in France.

