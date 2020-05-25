TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Labor announced the latest data regarding furloughed workers on Monday (May 25), which showed that 1,285 businesses in the country have placed a total of 22,500 workers on furlough.

The data also showed that the number of furloughed workers in the production sector reached 10,169, an increase of more than 1,000 compared to a week ago, CNA reported. The number of furloughed works in most of the businesses is under 50, and workers are typically on leave for five to eight additional days a month.

The previous data announced on May 18 showed a total of 21,067 workers from 1,189 businesses had been placed on furlough. Compared to the previous data, 96 more business and 1,433 workers were included in the latest tally.

Notably, there is a decrease of 400 furloughed workers in the hotel and restaurant sector in the latest data compared to a week ago. Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Hsieh Chien-chien (謝倩蒨) attributed the decrease to the relief measures various agencies have put in place and the slowing down of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Hsieh pointed out that the latest number of furloughed workers is the highest since the financial crisis in November 2008, when more than 230,000 workers were furloughed.