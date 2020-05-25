A man walks between flags reminding beachgoers to practice social distancing at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, Ma... A man walks between flags reminding beachgoers to practice social distancing at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vietnam veteran Max Vega installs a series of flags on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New ... Vietnam veteran Max Vega installs a series of flags on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York, during Memorial Da=y weekend. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weeke... Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Eadie says he has been putting up the flags whenever he can after he was furloughed from his job on March 23. He said, "It makes me feel good to do this. Some people like it, and some don't." (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A youngster rides a toy electric vehicle on the pier at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York.... A youngster rides a toy electric vehicle on the pier at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. The parachute jump is seen in the background. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Children play in the sand while others jog as a New York City Parks officer, center, walks the beach making sure no one goes in the water, at Coney Is... Children play in the sand while others jog as a New York City Parks officer, center, walks the beach making sure no one goes in the water, at Coney Island Beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Swimming is prohibited at New York City beaches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A New York Police Department Schools Safety Officer keeps an eye out for social distancing violations at Coney Island's Riegelmann boardwalk during th... A New York Police Department Schools Safety Officer keeps an eye out for social distancing violations at Coney Island's Riegelmann boardwalk during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Two women sit in the sand with the Wonder Wheel as a backdrop at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in ... Two women sit in the sand with the Wonder Wheel as a backdrop at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Cooler temperatures kept more people on the boardwalk and pier than on the beach. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A woman rides her bicycle on the boardwalk at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York, during the Memo... A woman rides her bicycle on the boardwalk at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York, during the Memorial Day weekend, which marks the traditional beginning of summer. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Puerto Rican flags fly on a crowded pier as seen from Coney Island beach, where a lone imitation palm tree stands during the current coronavirus outbr... Puerto Rican flags fly on a crowded pier as seen from Coney Island beach, where a lone imitation palm tree stands during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. More people gathered on the pier and the boardwalk due to cooler temperatures as the Memorial Day weekend continues. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A man sits on t he beach as families play in the sand and at the water's edge at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, M... A man sits on t he beach as families play in the sand and at the water's edge at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Swimming was not allowed and New York City parks officers were arond to enforce that. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Youngsters ride scooters pass the Wonder Wheel ride as they celebrate the Memorial Day weekend on the boardwalk at Coney Island during the current cor... Youngsters ride scooters pass the Wonder Wheel ride as they celebrate the Memorial Day weekend on the boardwalk at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. The holiday weekend began with cooler than average temperatures keepinng more people on the boardwalk and pier than on the beach. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A young girl tries out her dance moves as she and her family sit on the beach at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24,... A young girl tries out her dance moves as she and her family sit on the beach at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Cool temperatures kept more people on the boardwalk and pier than on the beach. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

People pull their belongings through the sand on a mostly cloudy day at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 20... People pull their belongings through the sand on a mostly cloudy day at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Swimming was prohibited and parks officials were in position to enforce that rule, but cool temperatures kept more poeple on the boardwalk and pier than on the beach. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Police ride along the Riegelmann Boardwalk at Coney Island to enforce social distancing during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020,... Police ride along the Riegelmann Boardwalk at Coney Island to enforce social distancing during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Luna Park is closed but the beach is open, however swimming was prohibited and social distancing reminders were abundant. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A couple lie on an Anerican flag towel at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York, as the Memori... A couple lie on an Anerican flag towel at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York, as the Memorial Day holiday weekend kicked off the first weekend of summer. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A young man wearing a protective face mask rides his bicycle along a fairly crowded Coney Island boardwalk during the current coronavirus outbreak, th... A young man wearing a protective face mask rides his bicycle along a fairly crowded Coney Island boardwalk during the current coronavirus outbreak, the afternoon of Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. No swimming was allowed and social distancing reminders were abundant on the beach as Memorial Day weekend kicked off the first weekend of summer. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Memorial Day in New York City is being marked with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honor fallen military members have to contend with coronavirus restrictions.

“It's something we're upset about, but we understand," said Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings County, which usually puts on a parade in Brooklyn.

There's “no reason to put anybody in harm's way," he said. Still, “it's really cutting quick to the heart of all the veterans."

His organization will have a convoy of 10 cars leaving from the Bay Ridge spot where the parade usually starts and then ending up at the Brooklyn veterans affairs hospital, where participants will line up next to their cars for a salute and a wreath-laying ceremony.

In Queens, the group behind the Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade will have a few people at the site where they normally end their parade, said executive director Victor Mimoni.

One person will lay a wreath, another will do a flag ceremony and a third will play “Taps" while some others watch, he said, a far cry from the crowds that usually attend the event.

But “we felt the need to do something," Mimoni said.

On Staten Island, another convoy of cars, led by motorcycles, will take off in a procession after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hero Park.

In Manhattan, there will be a private ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum featuring a ceremonial wreath-laying and the playing of “Taps" that will be recorded and broadcast online Monday afternoon.