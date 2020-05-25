  1. Home
Car convoys, small ceremonies to mark Memorial Day in NYC

By  Associated Press
2020/05/25 18:24
A young man wearing a protective face mask rides his bicycle along a fairly crowded Coney Island boardwalk during the current coronavirus outbreak, th...
A couple lie on an Anerican flag towel at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York, as the Memori...
Police ride along the Riegelmann Boardwalk at Coney Island to enforce social distancing during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020,...
People pull their belongings through the sand on a mostly cloudy day at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 20...
A young girl tries out her dance moves as she and her family sit on the beach at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24,...
Youngsters ride scooters pass the Wonder Wheel ride as they celebrate the Memorial Day weekend on the boardwalk at Coney Island during the current cor...
A man sits on t he beach as families play in the sand and at the water's edge at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, M...
Puerto Rican flags fly on a crowded pier as seen from Coney Island beach, where a lone imitation palm tree stands during the current coronavirus outbr...
A woman rides her bicycle on the boardwalk at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York, during the Memo...
Two women sit in the sand with the Wonder Wheel as a backdrop at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in ...
A New York Police Department Schools Safety Officer keeps an eye out for social distancing violations at Coney Island's Riegelmann boardwalk during th...
Children play in the sand while others jog as a New York City Parks officer, center, walks the beach making sure no one goes in the water, at Coney Is...
A youngster rides a toy electric vehicle on the pier at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York....
Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weeke...
Vietnam veteran Max Vega installs a series of flags on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New ...
A man walks between flags reminding beachgoers to practice social distancing at Coney Island beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, Ma...

NEW YORK (AP) — Memorial Day in New York City is being marked with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honor fallen military members have to contend with coronavirus restrictions.

“It's something we're upset about, but we understand," said Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings County, which usually puts on a parade in Brooklyn.

There's “no reason to put anybody in harm's way," he said. Still, “it's really cutting quick to the heart of all the veterans."

His organization will have a convoy of 10 cars leaving from the Bay Ridge spot where the parade usually starts and then ending up at the Brooklyn veterans affairs hospital, where participants will line up next to their cars for a salute and a wreath-laying ceremony.

In Queens, the group behind the Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade will have a few people at the site where they normally end their parade, said executive director Victor Mimoni.

One person will lay a wreath, another will do a flag ceremony and a third will play “Taps" while some others watch, he said, a far cry from the crowds that usually attend the event.

But “we felt the need to do something," Mimoni said.

On Staten Island, another convoy of cars, led by motorcycles, will take off in a procession after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hero Park.

In Manhattan, there will be a private ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum featuring a ceremonial wreath-laying and the playing of “Taps" that will be recorded and broadcast online Monday afternoon.