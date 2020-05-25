TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Green Island is seeking to become an island free of bottled water in a project that will see 33 places offering free drinking water.

In a partnership with accommodation businesses, the Taitung County Government is implementing a project for waste reduction on the volcanic island off the eastern coast of Taiwan. The offshore island, administered as Lyudao Township, is a tourist attraction reachable by plane or ferry.

Travelers will be able to access free potable water at 33 locations, information for which is available on the website https://reurl.cc/MvR0oL. The measure aims to cut down on the use of plastic bottles while raising public awareness on the importance of environmental protection.

Inspections will be conducted at the potable water facilities on a regular basis to ensure water quality, according to the environmental authorities. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the service and bring with them a reusable cup.

Venues where drinking water is available span public institutions and private lodgings. These locations include East Coast National Scenic Area's Green Island Visitor Center, Human Rights Park, and five other public buildings, as well as 25 hotels and inns.