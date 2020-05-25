TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The national security advisor for President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 24) warned the special trade and financial status reserved for Hong Kong would be jeopardized if China greenlights a security bill that would stifle the semi-autonomous city's freedom of speech once and for all.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on May 21 introduced legislation at the annual National People's Congress targeting those accused of "treason," "secession," "sedition," or "subversion" in Hong Kong. This sparked an outcry, both within the city and worldwide, with democracy supporters fearing the bill will snuff out what remains of the autonomy guaranteed to them under the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.

According to Hong Kong's constitution, the special administrative region (SAR) must draft its own laws with regard to the aforementioned offenses. However, in light of the months-long protests that have gripped the city for much of the last year, Beijing says it is now bypassing Hong Kong's legislature in order to "safeguard national security," according to CCP mouthpiece the Global Times.

On CBS' news program "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Robert O'Brien, who last fall replaced John Bolton as President Trump's national security advisor, was asked whether the U.S. would revoke Hong Kong's preferential security status over the law. O'Brien replied that "This is really a choice for the Chinese Communist Party," AFP reported.

O'Brien noted that Beijing was treaty-bound to respect Hong Kong's relative autonomy until 2047 and stated that the law would result in "significant consequences" if passed by China's rubber-stamp legislature. In particular, he said he "can't see how Hong Kong remains an Asian financial center" if the bill is made into law.

The top advisor's comments follow Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's warning last Friday (May 22): "China's latest attempt to tighten its grip on Hong Kong would "inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory," The Washington Post reported.

According to the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which was signed into law last November, the U.S. State Department is required to evaluate the state of Hong Kong's autonomy and democratic institutions. If China is deemed to have failed to uphold its obligation to preserve these, it may lose its special status.