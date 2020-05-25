TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British media reported on Sunday (May 24) that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to accept Hong Kong refugees even before China moves to fully enact its new national security legislation impacting the territory.

According to an Express report, Johnson held a meeting at Chequers Court earlier this year, during which he told ministers that he was ready to take refugees from Hong Kong.

However, the report said it wasn't certain whether his plan included only the 315,000 Hong Kong people who are overseas British passport holders or the entire 7.5 million person population of Hong Kong. The proposal was passed without objection.

Thousands of Hongkongers took to the streets on Sunday to march against China's attempt to impose the national security legislation on the city. The protesters were met by police targeting them with tear gas and water cannons.

As of Sunday night, at least 180 people were arrested, mostly on charges of unlawful assembly, according to AP.