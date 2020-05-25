  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan may lift ban on mask exports as early as this week

After setting aside masks for government use, manufacturers may export surplus or sell domestically

  230
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/25 16:12

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) medical response division head, Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元), said on Monday (May 25) that the lifting of the ban on mask exports may occur as early as this week, pending the final decision on the amount of masks to be routinely set aside for government use.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that lifting the ban on mask exports will indeed happen, as Taiwan is now making more masks than it can store, CNA reported. However, Chen said that three conditions must be met before the ban can be lifted: a certain number of masks need to routinely be set aside for the government, full stockpiles of strategic masks must be kept in place, and the capacity for Taiwan's government to make state-level donations to other nations must be preserved.

As for the amount of masks that must be routinely set aside for the government, Hsueh said that has not been decided yet. He added that the government will hold a meeting on Tuesday to make a decision; after the amount is decided, manufacturers will be allowed to either export their surplus or sell it domestically.
CECC
mask export
Chen Shih-chung
lifting ban on mask export

RELATED ARTICLES

No new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday
No new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday
2020/05/24 14:46
Demonstrators stage sit-in against proposed ban on gatherings in Taipei Main Station lobby
Demonstrators stage sit-in against proposed ban on gatherings in Taipei Main Station lobby
2020/05/23 19:00
Taiwan offers coronavirus tests to citizens traveling or studying overseas
Taiwan offers coronavirus tests to citizens traveling or studying overseas
2020/05/23 16:49
Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra to play to live audience
Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra to play to live audience
2020/05/23 16:46
Taiwan health minister promotes domestic travel with beach visit
Taiwan health minister promotes domestic travel with beach visit
2020/05/23 15:38