TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) medical response division head, Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元), said on Monday (May 25) that the lifting of the ban on mask exports may occur as early as this week, pending the final decision on the amount of masks to be routinely set aside for government use.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that lifting the ban on mask exports will indeed happen, as Taiwan is now making more masks than it can store, CNA reported. However, Chen said that three conditions must be met before the ban can be lifted: a certain number of masks need to routinely be set aside for the government, full stockpiles of strategic masks must be kept in place, and the capacity for Taiwan's government to make state-level donations to other nations must be preserved.

As for the amount of masks that must be routinely set aside for the government, Hsueh said that has not been decided yet. He added that the government will hold a meeting on Tuesday to make a decision; after the amount is decided, manufacturers will be allowed to either export their surplus or sell it domestically.