Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters take to streets on May 24 to protest against Beijing's proposed security law. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters take to streets on May 24 to protest against Beijing's proposed security law. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Political parties across the spectrum in Taiwan have expressed concerns over Beijing’s proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong, which many fear would further undermine the city’s already shrinking autonomy.

The ruling and independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) issued a statement the day after Chinese officials announced on Thursday (May 21) the plan to draft a national security law for the semi-autonomous territory while circumventing the Hong Kong government and regular legislative procedures. The proposed legislation, which is likely to proscribe secession, sedition, terrorist activities, and foreign inference, appears to take aim at the pro-democracy protest movement that had roiled Hong Kong for much of the past year.

The DPP strongly condemned the Chinese government's move that will “further trample over Hong Kong’s rule of law and freedoms,” said the party via a statement. The party also said that "one country, two systems,” a political arrangement that has guaranteed autonomy for Hong Kong and kept the city different from the rest of China, will come to an end with the passage of the proposed legislation.

"We urge the Chinese authorities…to stop sabotaging Hong Kong’s autonomy and Hong Kong’s future…and to start a dialogue with the Hong Kong people,” said the ruling party. It also pledged to protect the democratic way of life in Taiwan while standing in solidarity with the Hong Kong people.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also the chair of the DPP, has said via Facebook that her administration would “offer necessary assistance” to the Hong Kong people. The government may also consider revoking, either partially or entirely, the legislation governing Taiwan’s relationship with Hong Kong and Macau to safeguard “national security and interests” as a response to Beijing’s push for greater control over the territory, added Tsai.

Similar concerns have been expressed by opposition parties over the weekend. The China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) said via a statement on Sunday (May 24) that the party “has always supported that Hong Kong remains an area with democracy and freedoms that is distinct from the mainland.”

China’s handling of Hong Kong affairs will have an impact on cross-strait relations, warned the KMT, urging Beijing to fulfill the promise of a high level of autonomy for Hong Kong it made during the handover of the territory’s sovereignty from the UK to China in 1997. The main opposition party also rejected the “one country, two systems” formula for Taiwan, which China’s leader Xi Jinping has said would be in store for the island nation.

The Kuomintang’s newly appointed chair, Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), has also claimed that the party’s legislators will mull a draft in support of Hong Kong society’s fight for freedoms. He also called on the ruling DPP to come up with substantive action to back the Hong Kong people.

The New Power Party (NPP), while stressing that it has always stood with Hong Kong’s protesters, criticized the Tsai government for not having taken enough action to help the Hong Kong people. The Hong Kong issue has vanished from the Tsai administration’s discourse since this year, and Tsai did not even mention Hong Kong in her inaugural address made last week, said the party on Facebook, voicing its suspicion that Tsai only cares for Hong Kong’s protests insofar as they related to her winning January’s presidential election.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who chairs the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), said via Facebook on Sunday that Beijing’s growing encroachment on Hong Kong will “deepen Taiwanese people’s resentment toward China.” Beijing’s proposed national security law for Hong Kong will further drive people away, said Ko, who went to say that it will also make people skeptical about promises Beijing makes.