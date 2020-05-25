TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (May 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$330,000) Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 91911374. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 08501338.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 57161318, 23570653, and 47332279. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is only one number this time around: 519. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.