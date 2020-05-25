  1. Home
Taiwan marks 43 days without local coronavirus case

Taiwan reports zero imported cases, 415 released from hospital

  787
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/25 14:18
Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 25) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 43 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Monday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 441.

The CECC announced it had received 183 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Sunday (May 24). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 70,880 COVID-19 tests, with 69,928 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 43 days. Out of 441 total confirmed cases, 350 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 415 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only 19 patients still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.
