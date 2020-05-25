TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Washington on May 22 added 33 Chinese companies to two different trade blacklists for activities that run contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests, including their connections to the People's Liberation Army and human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

A year ago, the U.S. added Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 68 non-U.S. affiliates to the list, and last October, an additional 28 Chinese entities were added due to growing concerns over their contributions to human rights violations in China. The companies have been blocked from buying certain American technologies

The new restrictions are believed to be detrimental to the blacklisted Chinese entities, most of which are cybersecurity and AI-focused companies and research institutions, as these are critical to their operations.

U.S. Department of Commerce has slapped sanctions on 33 Chinese companies based in China, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands deemed to "represent a significant risk of supporting the procurement of items for military end-use in China" and those engaged in "human rights violations and abuses committed in China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-tech surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region."

With regard to the 24 Chinese companies, government-backed research institutions, and one individual that comprise the first sanctions list, American companies will not be allowed to export, re-export, or transfer the regulated items in-country without prior authorization.

As for the nine institutions named on the second list, American companies will be barred from providing them with items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

The 24 Chinese entities on the first list:

Beijing Cloudmind Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Computational Science Research Center

Beijing Jincheng Huanyu Electronics Co., Ltd.

Center for High Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research

Chengdu Fine Optical Engineering Research Center

China Jiuyuan Trading Corporation

Cloudminds (Hong Kong) Limited

Cloudminds Inc.

Harbin Chuangyue Technology Co., Ltd.

Harbin Engineering University

Harbin Institute of Technology

Harbin Yun Li Da Technology and Development Co., Ltd.

JCN (HK) Technology Co. Ltd.

K Logistics (China) Limited

Kunhai (Yanjiao) Innovation Research Institute

Peac Institute of Multiscale Science

Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd.

Qihoo 360 Technology Company

Shanghai Nova Instruments Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Dingcheng Material Trade Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Haitian New Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Zhonghe Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd.

Skyeye Laser Technology Limited

Zhu Jiejin (individual)

The nine Chinese entities on the second list: