UK reportedly moving to phase out Huawei from 5G network

Decision comes as many countries reexamine their relationship with Beijing

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/05/25 11:06
Huawei may soon be phased out from UK's 5G network. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The UK government is moving toward a full phase-out of Huawei technology from Britain’s 5G network within three years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly instructed officials to come up with plans that would reduce Huawei’s involvement in the nation's infrastructure to zero by 2023, the Daily Telegraph reported. Officials have confirmed the reports, according to the Financial Times (FT).

Citing national security concerns, UK’s Conservative Party has pressured the government to remove Huawei equipment from the country’s 5G network. This comes as Johnson’s administration is being pushed by Tory MPs to reset China relations amid accusations Beijing did not initially disclose the true scale of the Wuhan coronavirus problem, FT reported.

However, the decision could prove to be rather costly for some of the UK’s telecom firms that already use Huawei technology in their 5G networks, including EE, Vodafone and Three, FT reported. In addition to higher costs to replace the Huawei kit, the order could also slow down 5G rollout.

Huawei executive Victor Zhang told FT, “We’ve seen the reports from unnamed sources which simply don’t make sense. The government decided in January to approve our part in the 5G rollout because Britain needs the best possible technologies, more choice, innovation, and more suppliers, all of which means more secure and more resilient networks.”

Johnson has also signaled he plans to make the country more self-sufficient in terms of medical equipment, most of which are currently made in China.
UK
Boris Johnson
Huawei
Huawei 5G
Huawei ban
5G infrastructure
China

