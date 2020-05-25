TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) mentioned the “one China” principle on Sunday (May 24) during a televised press conference, prompting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to respond later that evening.

During a press conference for the third plenary session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, Chinese media asked Wang if China was worried Taiwan-related issues would have a further negative impact on Sino-US relations, given that Taiwan-U.S. ties have improved substantially, CNA reported. Wang reiterated the “one China” principle and said that the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) have made proper arrangements for the “Taiwan area” to participate in global health affairs.

He added that Taiwan shared information on Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic prevention with the WHO and its members. Wang assured that channels for cooperation and professional exchanges are completely unobstructed and that there had never been technical hindrances or a gap in epidemic prevention.

In response to Wang’s comments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a press release in the evening, declaring that Taiwan is a recognized democratic country. It also stressed that only the people of Taiwan have the right to decide their future and only Taiwan’s elected government has the right to represent the Taiwanese.

MOFA then stated that China has no right to make such irresponsible remarks.

The Chinese government wants to impose “unification” on democratic Taiwan regardless of the wishes of the nation’s citizens, MOFA expressed. The ministry went on to say that this only serves to highlight Beijing’s contempt for public opinion, hostility toward democracy, and its incompatibility with democratic countries.

MOFA also pointed out that President Tsai Ing-wen's inauguration speech on May 20 emphasized Taiwan’s adherence to the principles of “peace, reciprocity, freedom, and democracy” to handle cross-strait exchanges and promote peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan rejects the “one country, two systems” proposition that Beijing embraces in order to downplay Taiwan’s political status and undermine the status quo, MOFA declared. It concluded by saying the actions of the Chinese government cannot stop Taiwan's determination to contribute to the world.