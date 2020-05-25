TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 6:31 a.m. this morning (May 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 46.7 kilometers southeast of Yilan County. It occurred at a shallow depth of 17.6 kilometers, based on CWB data.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The quake’s intensity registered at a 4 in the southern part of Yilan County including Nanao, Wuta, and Suao.

The quake registered as a 3 in Hualien County and Yilan City, a 2 in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Nantou County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan County, Changhua County, and a 1 in Keelung City, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Hsinchu City, and Chiayi City.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.