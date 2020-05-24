TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tanyashen Green Bikeway, a popular bike path in Taichung City that stretches 12 kilometers and connects Tanzi, Daya, and Shengang districts, is suitable for anyone who wants to burn calories and boost their immune system.

According to Taichung Travel Net, the flat bikeway, built along the the old Shengang military railway, starts from Tanzi's Zhongshan Road, crosses Shengang, and ends at the Zhongke Park in Daya.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that scenery along the 16-year-old bikeway is full of pleasing greenery, and there are many places for cyclists to rest and take photos, including S-shaped curves, the Paper Museum, Zhaixing Villa (摘星山莊), Xiaoyun Villa (筱雲山莊), and the Taichung Metropolitan Park. In the plaza at the end of the bikeway, there are three 22-meter terrazzo slides, sand pits, and a number of fountains, making it the perfect place for family outings.

Several bike rental shops can be found scattered along the trail.



(Taichung City Government photo)



(Wikipedia photo)





Zhaixing Villa (Taichung City Government photos)



Xiaoyun Villa (Wikipedia photo)



Xiaoyun Villa (Taichung City Government photo)



Zhongke Park (Taichung City Government photo)