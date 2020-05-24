TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese LGBT group Equallove Taiwan has launched its "Queer Day, Good Day" fundraising campaign, which aims to diminish discrimination against the LGBT community in the country over the next three years.

Saturday (May 24) marked the first anniversary of Taiwan's legalization of same-sex marriage. Over four thousand couples have already registered for marriage licenses in the country.

Despite this, prejudice against the LGBT community still lingers, according to Equallove. One recent survey showed that around 30 percent of Taiwanese consider homosexuality unacceptable — a view more common in those over the age of 35.

Equallove hopes to focus its energy on legislation, political participation, sociological studies, and cooperation with other sexual minority rights groups in Asia to help bring about true equality in the region. The group will urge the passage of laws related to Taiwanese same-sex couples' rights to adoption, assisted reproduction, and marriage with foreign nationals whose countries do not also grant same-sex marriage rights to their citizens.

To amplify the influence of the LGBT community in politics, Equallove has planned to establish a network of local councilors who support gender equality while also launching workshops to encourage more sexual minorities to become politicians.

As Taiwan was the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, Equallove has expressed an interest in sharing Taiwan's experience with LGBT groups in neighboring nations, such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand; an international conference will be held in 2021 to help groups further sexual equality in these countries.