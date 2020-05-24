TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast said that Taiwan will once again see heavy rains from Tuesday to Thursday (May 26 – 28), as the plum rain front that has brought much needed water to reservoirs across Taiwan begins to move northwards beginning Monday.

The weather in central and northern Taiwan in the daytime has been comparatively stable on Sunday, with the plum rain front having moved south to the Bashi Channel, CNA reported.

However, the CWB predicted that the front will begin to move back northwards on Monday and affect Taiwan from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing heavy downpours to the western and northeastern parts of the island and occasional showers and thunderstorms to the rest of the country.

The plum rain front will be far away from Taiwan Friday and Saturday; due to the effects of the southerly winds on these two days, central and southern Taiwan will see occasional showers, while the rest of the country is expected to see cloudy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.