TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facebook has reportedly issued warnings to users and page administrators in Taiwan over potential cyberattacks.

Facebook has sent a security reminder to certain Facebook users and page administrators advising them to use two-factor authentication to protect their accounts from being hacked, CNA cited a source as saying. The reminder, which appears as a notification, was sent mainly to government officials, politicians, and public figures, as well as those who help manage the Facebook pages of politicians, government agencies, and media, according to Facebook.

The warning came after a number of well-known celebrities in Taiwan experienced their Facebook pages being blocked last week. However, it is not known whether these incidents prompted Facebook’s issuance of the warning, and the social media company has not elaborated on its move.

The page of “486shop,” a popular shopping website in Taiwan, disappeared suddenly last week. The shutting down of the page, which has approximately 880,000 likes, is impactful, as the company spends tens of millions of Taiwan dollars on Facebook ads every month, reports said.

The founder of 486shop, Chen Yen-chang (陳延昶), who is mostly referred to as Mr. 486, claimed at a press conference that his page was reported by people who do not agree with his political views. Chen has not shied from discussing political issues openly and endorsed the reelection of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party earlier this year.

The 486shop’s page was back online Tuesday (May 21) after negotiations with Facebook. The social media website usually takes down a page automatically after it receives multiple reports; later a reviewer from Facebook will determine whether the page has actually violated the site’s terms and conditions.

Also last week, award-winning filmmaker Wu Nien-jen’s (吳念真) page was reportedly hacked. However, Wu later said his account was blocked due to his own mistakes.

Wu said on Monday that although he had retrieved his page, most of the posts accumulated over the past decade were gone, and he would now prefer to start a new one.