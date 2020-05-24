  1. Home
No new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday

Taiwan goes 42 days without new domestic cases, 3 days without imported cases

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/24 14:46
CECC head Chen Shih-chung (CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country Sunday (May 24), marking the third consecutive day without a new infection and 42 days without a new domestically transmitted case.

As of Sunday, a total of 441 confirmed cases have been reported in Taiwan, of which 350 were imported from other countries and 55 were domestically transmitted. The other 36 cases resulted from a cluster infection aboard a Navy Goodwill Fleet vessel that returned April 9 from a mission to Palau.

Of the confirmed cases, 7 patients have died and 414 have been released from isolation. The rest are being isolated for treatment, according to the CECC.

A total of 70,697 tests have been carried out in the country so far, of which 69,745 have been negative.
