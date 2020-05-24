Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national ... Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp has sharply criticised China's move to enact national security legislation in the semi-autonomous territory. They say it goes against the "one country, two systems" framework that promises the city freedoms not found on the mainland. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hundreds of protesters with banners march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Ho... Hundreds of protesters with banners march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp has sharply criticised China's move to enact national security legislation in the semi-autonomous territory. They say it goes against the "one country, two systems" framework that promises the city freedoms not found on the mainland. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city.

Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticized China’s proposal to enact a national security law that would ban secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism in the semi-autonomous territory. Critics say it goes against the “one country, two systems” framework that promises the city freedoms not found on the mainland.

On Sunday afternoon, crowds of protesters dressed in black gathered in Causeway Bay, a popular shopping district, to protest the proposed legislation. Protesters chanted slogans “Stand with Hong Kong," “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our times.”

Activitist Tam Tak-chi was arrested during the protests for what police said was an unauthorized assembly. Tam said he was giving a “health talk” and was exempt from social-distancing measures that prohibit gatherings of more than eight people.