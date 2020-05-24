Taipei (Taiwan News) — After Beijing's proposal for a new national security law for Hong Kong wreaked havoc in the semi-autonomous region of China, Hongkongers rallied once again, calling for Beijing to keep its hands off the city's freedom and democracy.

On Saturday (May 23), protesters congregated in the New Jade Shopping Arcade in Chai Wan for their "Sing with You" assembly. Besides signs bearing the"Five demands" proposal of the protests, placards opposing the new national security law were also seen amid crowds. The police, though heavily deployed in the area, did not this time charge protesters with breaking the coronavirus prevention measures, nor did they disperse the rally, AppleDaily reported.

Wary of an aggressive demonstration, riot police were on patrol around China's liaison office in Hong Kong Saturday, setting up iron railings at its entrance. Armored cars were also present, according to RFA.

Right after China's National People's Congress (NPC) announced its plan to review the drafted national security law on Thursday (May 21), the city's pro-democracy legislators expressed their anger and disappointment with Beijing.

"This is obviously targeted at our democratic goals for the legislative majority in September and at all the anti-government protests," said legislator Claudia Mo. "They [China] are practically telling the rest of the world that in Hong Kong they can do whatever they want at whatever cost. 'One country' comes first and 'two systems' are nothing," she added.

Civic Party legislator Tanya Chan also expressed her wish that Hongkongers will stand tall and cast their votes in the coming September for the legislative election despite uncertainty over Beijing's interference. "We need to show the world that we really treasure our freedom and rights," Chan said.

As the NPC is slated to vote for the proposal on May 28, Hong Kong's Civil Human Rights Front urged people to take to the streets Sunday to fight back against Bejing's decision to foreclose on the city's autonomy. Sunday afternoon, at the time of publication, people were seen congregating in Causeway Bay in preparation for another massive demonstration.